  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Mission Valley, Philadelphia, San Diego, Stolen Items

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A family moving from Philadelphia to San Diego says they had their belongings stolen within the first 30 minutes of being here.

The family says it all happened in the parking lot of a Target store in Mission Valley. The cargo carrier atop their car, stolen from the roof.

The family says they think the suspects who stole the items may be professionals. Michael Kaminis says he thinks the thieves knew what they were doing when they unhooked the carrier without leaving a mark. “I was in shock, the kids were crying.”

Kaminis says despite the setback, his family is staying positive. “You can’t let a thing like this deter a big life decision, they’re still on board, they love the idea of San Diego. You can’t let things like this shake your faith in humanity and people.”

™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s