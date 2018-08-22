Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A family moving from Philadelphia to San Diego says they had their belongings stolen within the first 30 minutes of being here.

The family says it all happened in the parking lot of a Target store in Mission Valley. The cargo carrier atop their car, stolen from the roof.

The family says they think the suspects who stole the items may be professionals. Michael Kaminis says he thinks the thieves knew what they were doing when they unhooked the carrier without leaving a mark. “I was in shock, the kids were crying.”

Kaminis says despite the setback, his family is staying positive. “You can’t let a thing like this deter a big life decision, they’re still on board, they love the idea of San Diego. You can’t let things like this shake your faith in humanity and people.”

