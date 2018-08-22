Filed Under:Elk County, Jefferson County, Local TV, National Weather Service, Tornado

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in western Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

An EF1 tornado touched down just south of Brockway in Jefferson County around 4:10 p.m.

Officials estimated the tornado had winds of 85 to 95 mph.

The path of the tornado was estimated to be about four miles and crossed into Elk County.

This is the sixth confirmed tornado since Jan. 1 in western Pennsylvania.

