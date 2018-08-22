Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in western Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

An EF1 tornado touched down just south of Brockway in Jefferson County around 4:10 p.m.

Officials estimated the tornado had winds of 85 to 95 mph.

Confirmed EF1 Tornado in Jefferson county PA yesterday just south of Brockway with winds of 85-95 mph. More details here: https://t.co/b4R1fImmCa #pawx pic.twitter.com/apA6ZDGgkU — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 22, 2018

The path of the tornado was estimated to be about four miles and crossed into Elk County.

This is the sixth confirmed tornado since Jan. 1 in western Pennsylvania.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details