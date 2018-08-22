Filed Under:Children's Books, JetBlue, JetBlue for Good, Local TV, Soar With Reading

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – JetBlue released that Pittsburgh is part of their “Soar With Reading” community giveback program.

Communities have the opportunity to vote online for the city that they would like to win the donation of books and a “celebrity reading room makeover.”

Photo Credit: (JetBlue)

In a press release JetBlue said, “This summer, JetBlue is inviting its customers, crew members and the local community to #BookWithUs and take their city’s reading adventures to new heights. Customers can vote now for the city they would like to win $25,000 in children’s books plus a “celebrity reading room makeover” for a local community organization.”

The program started in 2011 and has already donated $3 million books to cities in need including Washington D.C., Detroit and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This past summer JetBlue installed five vending machines that were filled with books. These vending machines located in San Francisco and Oakland, California are changed out every two weeks in order for kids in the community to always have something new to read.

Photo Credit: (JetBlue)

“However, there is still a lot of work to be done in other areas known as “book deserts” to increase access to books for kids,” said JetBlue.

