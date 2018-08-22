  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police took a man into custody overnight after a standoff in the city’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood.

According to police, officers were called to a home in the 6400 block of Apple Street around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday for a domestic altercation involving a man and a woman.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

When officers arrived, 25-year-old Stanley Williamson barricaded himself inside the home. The woman had managed to get out of the home and was treated for unspecified injuries.

Because it was unclear if Williamson was armed, the SWAT team was called to the scene along with negotiators and K-9 units.

The SWAT team made entry into the home around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday and took Williamson into custody without incident.

Williamson has been charged with simple assault.

