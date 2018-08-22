  • KDKA TVOn Air

PHOENIX (AP) – An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged in Nevada with engaging in the business of making ammunition without a license.

The indictment filed Wednesday against Douglas Haig doesn’t mention his sales to Stephen Paddock, who killed 58 people at a Las Vegas music festival last October. The charge makes no mention of the Las Vegas attack.

In a separate case in Arizona, Haig is charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bullets.

Investigators said in the Arizona case that unfired armor-piercing bullets found in the Las Vegas hotel where Paddock launched the attack had Haig’s fingerprints.

Haig’s attorneys in Arizona and Nevada didn’t immediately respond to telephone and email messages seeking comment.

