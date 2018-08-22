Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The East Pittsburgh police officer charged with criminal homicide in the shooting death of Antwon Rose II is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

This is a case that’s being watched very closely, both in the Pittsburgh-area and across the country.

Officer Michael Rosfeld will appear in court for his formal arraignment in front of Judge Anthony Mariani at the Allegheny County Courthouse. Rosfeld waived his preliminary hearing last month.

According to the criminal complaint, Rosfeld shot Rose during a traffic stop in East Pittsburgh in June

Rose was shot three times as he ran away from the vehicle. The vehicle Rose was in matched the description of a car spotted leaving the scene of a drive-by shooting minutes earlier in North Braddock.

Rosfeld was charged with criminal homicide about a week after the incident and has been on house arrest since.

Last month, protesters asked District Attorney Stephen Zappala to remove Judge Jeffrey Manning from the case after Manning allowed Rosfeld to be released on house arrest.

On Aug. 2, Rose’s family announced they were filing a federal wrongful death civil lawsuit against East Pittsburgh, the mayor, the police chief and Rosfeld.

