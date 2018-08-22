Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting ready for their third pre-season game, but it will be their first home game this season at Heinz Field.

With that in mind, there’s a lot that’s new for fans this year.

“We are so excited to have football back. It’s about time. It feels like it has been forever,”

Starting today, outdoor restaurants will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

About 2,000 square feet of space is now available at Franco’s Pizzeria.

“Franco’s is definitely something. I really love pizza. I love Italian food. I have worked in pizza shops as a younger person and so I really enjoy that,” Executive Chef Jason Whitecotton said.

A new electronic ticketing system is taking dead aim at scammers.

“A lot of folks have been taking advantage of people in the parking lots with fake tickets. It happens every single game here at Heinz Field,” Heinz Field Corporate Communications Manager Nick Sero said.

So unless you have one of the hard stock season tickets or a ticket on your smartphone, don’t even think about getting in with something printed on a blank piece of paper.

“There’s no more tickets printed on a home computer…and actually make sure that fans know that if somebody tries to sell you a ticket like that, it’s not going to be accepted,” Sero said.

Also new this season:

The new playing surface is ready. The Kentucky bluegrass will be replaced twice this year.

Names of Steelers legends are proudly displayed on the north endzone wall.

New ribbon style scoreboards will show much more game day information.

Sensory kits are now available for people with autism or those suffering from PTSD to make their game day experience more comfortable.

Fans should also come hungry because Chickie & Pete’s crabbie fries and cheese dip will be available. New food options include, buffalo chicken tacos, kielbasa grinder and North Shore huluski.

Fans will get a first look at all the new features when the Steelers play host to the Tennessee Titans at 4 p.m. on Saturday.