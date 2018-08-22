PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Delta Air Lines will no longer offer service to Paris, France after 2018.

The airport said in a press release, “Amid growing competition for the Pittsburgh air service market, Delta Air Lines announced Wednesday that its summer-time nonstop route to Paris will not return in 2019.”

Last month British Airways announced the start of year-round nonstop service to London Heathrow that will begin in April, 2019. The airport reported that it is not uncommon for airlines to shift routes as the airport market changes.

“Due to increased transatlantic capacity in the Pittsburgh market and other commercial considerations, Delta has made the tough business decision to discontinue Pittsburgh-Paris service after the summer 2018 season,” Delta airlines said in a statement.

Delta began the service to Paris starting in 2009 with a year-round schedule but then changed to a summer only schedule in 2011, just two years after starting the service.

“It was a good 10-year run with Delta and for many years they were our only nonstop option to Europe,” said Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis. “But the reality is the Pittsburgh market is evolving and growing, and European carriers have entered the market offering additional nonstop transatlantic service.”

Pittsburgh travelers are able to use year-round service to Reykjavik on WOW airlines and London on British Airways. Seasonal service to Frankfurt on Condor is also available.