  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2019 Pittsburgh Pirates, Local TV, MLB, Pittsburgh Pirates, Sports

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pirates released their 2019 schedule on Wednesday.

The Pirates will open the 2019 season in Cincinnati on March 28 for the first three game series of the season. This marks the 30th time the Pirates will open against the Reds.

pirates schedule 2019 Pittsburgh Pirates Announce 2019 Schedule

Photo Credit: (Pittsburgh Pirates)

The Pirates return to Pittsburgh to host the St. Louis Cardinals in their home opener on Monday, April 1. The Pirates will play two games against the Cardinals before hosting the Reds at home in the second home stand of the season.

Other schedule highlights include hosting the Chicago Cubs on July 4, the first time since 1980. The Pirates will also return to Williamsport, PA to host the Chicago Cubs in the third annual Little League Classic on Sunday, August 18.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s