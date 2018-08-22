Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pirates released their 2019 schedule on Wednesday.

The Pirates will open the 2019 season in Cincinnati on March 28 for the first three game series of the season. This marks the 30th time the Pirates will open against the Reds.

The Pirates return to Pittsburgh to host the St. Louis Cardinals in their home opener on Monday, April 1. The Pirates will play two games against the Cardinals before hosting the Reds at home in the second home stand of the season.

Other schedule highlights include hosting the Chicago Cubs on July 4, the first time since 1980. The Pirates will also return to Williamsport, PA to host the Chicago Cubs in the third annual Little League Classic on Sunday, August 18.