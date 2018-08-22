Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PROSPERITY, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman was killed when her ATV slammed into a tree in Washington County on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. along Rocky Run Road in Prosperity, East Finley Township.

Pennsylvania State Police identify the victim as 35-year-old Elizabeth Perchinsky of Bentleyville.

Officials say she was driving the ATV when she lost control, left the roadway and crashed into a tree on the side of the road. State police say she was speeding at the time.

Perchinsky was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:45 p.m.

State police are investigating.

