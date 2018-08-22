Rania Harris stopped by PTL to show off some easy recipes that are great for cooking with your kids!
Taco Salad
- 1¼ pounds ground bison
- Freshly ground black pepper
- I package Taco seasoning mix
- 2 corn tortillas, cut into ¼-inch strips
- 2 heads romaine lettuce, chopped
- 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1 cup Pico de Gallo
- Sour Cream
- ¼ cup fresh chopped cilantro
- Premade taco bowls
Directions:
In a large cast-iron skillet, in a small amount of vegetable oil, over medium-high heat, brown bison, breaking up meat into small pieces using a wooden spoon. Follow directions on the taco seasoning packet to finish cooking the meat mixture.
In a sauté pan, add about ½-inch of vegetable oil. Heat until hot, but not smoking; then fry tortilla strips until golden brown. Transfer strips to a plate lined with paper towels and season with salt just after removing from hot oil.
Assemble salad: In four taco bowls, layer romaine, tomatoes, black beans, and warm taco meat. Top with cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream, then garnish with cilantro and crisp tortilla chips.
Serves: 4
Chocolate-Cinnamon “Nachos”
- 4 small flour tortillas
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
- 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon cinnamon sugar
- 1/2 cup chocolate chips
- 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons heavy cream
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.
Brush both sides of the tortillas with butter and sprinkle with ¼ cup cinnamon sugar. Cut each tortilla into 8 wedges. Place the tortilla chips on foil-covered baking sheets. Bake in oven until golden, turning halfway through, 4 to 5 minutes per side.
Meanwhile, heat the chocolate chips with 2 tablespoons heavy cream in microwave until smooth and melted, stirring every 15 seconds. It should take about 45 seconds total.
In a small bowl, beat the remaining ¼ cup heavy cream to soft peaks.
Once the chips are done, place them on a platter. Drizzle with chocolate sauce and top with small spoonfuls of the whipped cream. Sprinkle with the remaining tablespoon of cinnamon sugar and serve immediately.
Serves: 4