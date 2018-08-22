Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A rescue operation is underway at the site of a suspected puppy mill in Washington County.

Humane agents and officials with the Action for Animals rescue group raided the property on Hamilton Acres in the City of Washington on Wednesday afternoon.

There is believed to be about 150 dogs on the property, many of them are German Shorthaired Pointers, which are well-known hunting dogs.

Action for Animals officials describe the conditions at the site as deplorable and filthy. They say the animals were being kept outside.

Authorities were notified by callers who reported the situation.

They say the dogs are not puppies, but are young and of breeding age.

There is no information yet on the owners, but humane officials say about 43 have been relinquished so far.

The dogs are being taken in by various rescue groups. There’s no word on the condition of the dogs, but some of them reportedly need medical attention.

The West Middletown Fire Department, Hazmat teams, Pennsylvania State Police and the Washington County District Attorney have also been called to the scene

