BRADDOCK (KDKA) — Two Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office police dogs are being credited with helping to track down a suspect who got away from officers during a crash and chase in Braddock.

The Sheriff’s Office says K-9s Ranger and Woody led police to an abandoned home where the suspect was hiding out.

It all started late Thursday morning when several police departments tried to serve a warrant to a wanted suspect in Rankin. While setting up their perimeter, officers said they heard a loud crash.

When they got to the scene, they found a Blue Ford pickup truck had crashed into a telephone pole. The truck sped away and police gave chase.

Braddock and Rankin police, along with Pennsylvania State Police and sheriff’s department deputies followed the truck for a short time before the suspects got out and ran at June Way and Division Street in Braddock.

The Sheriff’s Office says officers took five of the six suspects into custody. All of them juveniles.

When they couldn’t find the sixth suspect, the Sheriff’s Department said they called in K-9 Ranger, a tracking bloodhound, and K-9 Woody, a bomb/patrol German shepherd.

Ranger tracked the suspect to a nearby abandoned house, and Woody “alerted deputies that the occupant was undoubtedly in close proximity.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect shouted from the home that he would surrender. He came outside and officers took him into custody.

All six juveniles were taken to the Braddock Police Department where they were expected to be charged.

Investigators say the pickup truck they were driving was reported stolen in Duquesne.