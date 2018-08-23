Comments
AMBRIDGE (KDKA) — The Ambridge Police chief is facing multiple criminal charges following a state police investigation.
James Mann, 61, was placed on leave back in April following complaints from several officers.
Mann is facing a number of charges that were filed Thursday, including fraud, theft by deception, harassment and witness intimidation.
During their investigation, state police were checking to see if time sheets had been falsified and investigating reports that he allegedly harassed and intimidated members of the police force.
Further details on the investigation have not yet been released.
This kind of news is very disturbing for an Authority Figure. I tend to agree that a complete overhaul of the police force or action such as East Pittsburgh is taking. When you have corrupt people in authority you have to expect wide spread problems in a community.