DAWSON (KDKA) – An 11-year-old boy who was hit by a train in Fayette County is back on his feet.

A friend of the family shared video on Facebook of Kevin Nicholson walking at Children’s Hospital.

Last week, Nicholson was hit by a train while riding his bike in Dawson, Fayette County. The incident happened at the intersection of Stoffer Road and Railroad Street.

The speed limit for trains at that crossing is 30 mph and there is no gate.

Nicholson was flown to Children’s Hospital, where he had surgery on his head and leg.

