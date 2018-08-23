Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BRADYS BEND TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was killed in a crash in Armstrong County early Thursday morning.

The Armstrong County coroner’s office says 62-year-old Jeffrey P. File, of East Brady in Clairon County, was fatally injured in the crash.

File was traveling east on State Route 68 in Bradys Bend Township around 6:30 a.m. when another driver crossed the center line and crashed head-on into File’s vehicle.

The coroner’s office says File’s vehicle then went off the roadway and came to a rest.

File was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

It is unknown if the other driver was injured in the crash.