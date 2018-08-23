Filed Under:Beaver Stadium, FBI, Local TV, Penn State, Penn State University, PSU, State College

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) — A Gibsonia man has been arrested by Penn State campus police and charged with allegedly threatening Beaver Stadium during football season.

According to Penn State officials, 22-year-old Charles Hitechew is facing two counts of terroristic threats.

Investigators say the threat targeting Penn State’s football stadium during the upcoming season was shared on Twitter on Aug. 8. Another user reported it to police.

gettyimages 458207778 Penn State: Gibsonia Man Charged, Accused Of Making Threat To Beaver Stadium On Twitter

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 25: A general view of Beaver Stadium during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 25, 2014 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Campus police and the FBI investigated and arrested Hitechew.

In a press release, University Park Police Chief Keith Morris said: “Penn State takes every threat seriously. The safety of our students, faculty, staff and visitors is our first priority. An investigation was initiated as soon as we were made aware of the threat, and investigators worked diligently to identify a suspect and make an arrest.”

Hitechew was arraigned Thursday and released on $15,000 unsecured bond.

Meanwhile, university officials are asking that the public stay vigilant.

“We again remind everyone that if they see something, say something,” Chief Morris said in a press release.

Penn State says their security measures at Beaver Stadium are under continuous review.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s