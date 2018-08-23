Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) — A Gibsonia man has been arrested by Penn State campus police and charged with allegedly threatening Beaver Stadium during football season.

According to Penn State officials, 22-year-old Charles Hitechew is facing two counts of terroristic threats.

Investigators say the threat targeting Penn State’s football stadium during the upcoming season was shared on Twitter on Aug. 8. Another user reported it to police.

Campus police and the FBI investigated and arrested Hitechew.

In a press release, University Park Police Chief Keith Morris said: “Penn State takes every threat seriously. The safety of our students, faculty, staff and visitors is our first priority. An investigation was initiated as soon as we were made aware of the threat, and investigators worked diligently to identify a suspect and make an arrest.”

Hitechew was arraigned Thursday and released on $15,000 unsecured bond.

Meanwhile, university officials are asking that the public stay vigilant.

“We again remind everyone that if they see something, say something,” Chief Morris said in a press release.

Penn State says their security measures at Beaver Stadium are under continuous review.