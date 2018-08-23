Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)) — Police are investigating after two bodies were found in the water, almost simultaneously, on Thursday evening, one on the city’s North Shore and the other at Chartiers Creek.

“As you know from this summer and living in Pittsburgh for a while, bodies do end up in the river from time to time, but to have two in one day is uncommon,” said Pittsburgh Public Safety Department spokesperson Chris Togneri.

River Rescue crews and police were first call out around 6:20 p.m. when one of the new tour Tiki boats reported a possible body in the river.

Togneri says crews recovered the body near the Fort Pitt Bridge a short time later. Police are still trying to determine if it was in the Allegheny River or Ohio River.

A short time later, reports of a second body started coming in.

“Moments later, there was a report of another body,” said Togneri. “This one in Chartiers Creek where it empties into the Ohio River, and that is the dividing line between McKees Rocks and the City of Pittsburgh.”

He says both bodies are adult males, but not much more is known at this time as the investigations are just beginning.

“At this point, police are investigating. It’s too early to determine cause, manner, identity, anything,” Togneri said.

He also said it’s too early to tell whether the cases might be connected.

