  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Ralph Iannotti
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Chartiers Creek, Death Investigation, Fort Pitt Bridge, Local TV, Pittsburgh River Rescue, Ralph Iannotti

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)) — Police are investigating after two bodies were found in the water, almost simultaneously, on Thursday evening, one on the city’s North Shore and the other at Chartiers Creek.

“As you know from this summer and living in Pittsburgh for a while, bodies do end up in the river from time to time, but to have two in one day is uncommon,” said Pittsburgh Public Safety Department spokesperson Chris Togneri.

river rescue boat Police And River Rescue Recover 2 Bodies, 1 Near Ft. Pitt Bridge, Another In Chartiers Creek

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

River Rescue crews and police were first call out around 6:20 p.m. when one of the new tour Tiki boats reported a possible body in the river.

Togneri says crews recovered the body near the Fort Pitt Bridge a short time later. Police are still trying to determine if it was in the Allegheny River or Ohio River.

A short time later, reports of a second body started coming in.

“Moments later, there was a report of another body,” said Togneri. “This one in Chartiers Creek where it empties into the Ohio River, and that is the dividing line between McKees Rocks and the City of Pittsburgh.”

He says both bodies are adult males, but not much more is known at this time as the investigations are just beginning.

“At this point, police are investigating. It’s too early to determine cause, manner, identity, anything,” Togneri said.

He also said it’s too early to tell whether the cases might be connected.

Stay with KDKA for Ralph Iannotti’s full reports on this developing story on Pittsburgh’s CW at 10 p.m. and on KDKA-TV News at 11 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s