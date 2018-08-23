Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed kicker Chris Boswell to a new five-year deal.

The Steelers announced the new deal Thursday afternoon.

Boswell made four game-winning field goals during the 2017 season. Three of those came as time expired, which tied the record for most in a single season since the 1970 NFL merger.

Last season, he made 35 of 38 field goals, including a perfect four-for-four from 50 yards or more. He also made 37 of 39 extra points.

For his career, Boswell has made 85 of 95 field goals and 99 of 102 extra points.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.