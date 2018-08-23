Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Police have released surveillance video of a person of interest they want to talk to in an unsolved murder in Wilkinsburg.

Investigators say a man wearing a camo hat can be seen in the video. They are asking for help from the public in identifying him.

He was also seen driving a light-colored SUV.

Police say he may know something about the murder of Deandre Bratcher, who was found shot to death in his car along Hunter Street and Glenn Avenue back in June.

“Mr. Bratcher was transported to a local hospital, he suffered a minimum of eight gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased a short time later,” said Allegheny County Police Det. Michael Kuma. “It was a drive-by. The suspect’s SUV pulled up next to Mr. Bratcher, and the suspect started shooting, striking him.”

The Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction could be worth up to $1,000.