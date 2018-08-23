  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Crime Stoppers, Deandre Bratcher, Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Wilkinsburg

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Police have released surveillance video of a person of interest they want to talk to in an unsolved murder in Wilkinsburg.

Investigators say a man wearing a camo hat can be seen in the video. They are asking for help from the public in identifying him.

crime stoppers wilkinsburg shooting person of interest Crime Stoppers: Police Release Surveillance Video In Wilkinsburg Unsolved Murder

(Source: Crime Stoppers)

He was also seen driving a light-colored SUV.

Police say he may know something about the murder of Deandre Bratcher, who was found shot to death in his car along Hunter Street and Glenn Avenue back in June.

“Mr. Bratcher was transported to a local hospital, he suffered a minimum of eight gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased a short time later,” said Allegheny County Police Det. Michael Kuma. “It was a drive-by. The suspect’s SUV pulled up next to Mr. Bratcher, and the suspect started shooting, striking him.”

deandre bratcher Crime Stoppers: Police Release Surveillance Video In Wilkinsburg Unsolved Murder

(Source: Crime Stoppers)

The Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction could be worth up to $1,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s