PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A judge has ordered Pennsylvania Rep. Jake Wheatley of the Hill District to undertake anger management training, arising out of an altercation he had with his opponent’s campaign worker on primary election day.

“This was the best that could have happened in a bad situation from a bad judgment call by me. It is what it is,” said Wheatley outside the courtroom.

On primary election day, May 15, Kyle Stewart of Churchill, a former Wheatley employee, was campaigning outside a polling place at the Roosevelt Apartments Downtown for Wheatley’s opponent, Albion Abney.

“So when he approached me and continued to chest bump me and he chest bumped me into a vehicle physically, that’s when I needed to call authorities,” Stewart told KDKA last May.

Wheatley was charged with harassment, but at Thursday’s hearing, that charge was set aside pending Wheatley’s completion of anger management training in the next 90 days.

The state representative acknowledged there were words, but he said there was no physical assault.

“Because of our personal interaction and history, there were words that were certainly said back and forth, but certainly there was no intent for physical harm,” said Wheatley. “There was no repeated attempts to harass anyone.”

The anger management resolution did not please Stewart.

“The outcome that I wanted was to have the state representative found guilty of harassment. That’s what I truly believe happened that day,” noted Stewart. “With the judge’s order today, I don’t believe we got there entirely. But I do think it speaks volumes because it’s reflective of the continual actions of this state representative has had over time, and it’s a pattern of abuse.”

Six years ago, Wheatley was accused of assaulting his fiancee in a domestic dispute, but those charges were withdrawn.

Wheatley’s attorney Blaine Jones says the judge saw video of the altercation.

“There’s no shoving, there’s no striking. This is an excellent result. The charges will be dismissed,” said Jones.