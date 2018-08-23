Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST LIBERTY (KDKA) – Two juveniles are facing charges after being caught driving a stolen vehicle in East Liberty.

According to police, officers observed a Ford SUV on Penn Avenue around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The driver appeared too young to be operating a vehicle and license plate check revealed that it had been reported stolen.

The police cruiser pulled up alongside the SUV and the driver became so focused on the officer that they hit the car in front of them.

At that point, three juveniles got out of the SUV and fled on foot. Officers gave chase and were able to apprehend the 12-year-old driver behind the firehouse on North Euclid Avenue.

An 11-year-old juvenile ran inside a home in the 5600 block of Broad Street. He exited through the back door and was promptly taken into custody by officers who had surrounded the home already.

The juvenile was found to be in possession of credit cards that did not belong to him. At the same time, a victim called police to say he had returned to his vehicle in the 5300 block of Penn Avenue to find his credit cards were missing. The credit cards found on the juvenile belonged to the victim.

Meanwhile, a second report came in from a woman in the 200 block of South Graham Street. In that incident, the victim stated someone had ransacked her vehicle. Surveillance video appears to show the juveniles were responsible for that incident as well.

The 12-year-old driver was taken to the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center when officers discovered he had an outstanding warrant in Westmoreland County.

As for the 11-year-old passenger, they were released into the custody of a parent.

Both will face a hearing in juvenile court for theft and other charges.