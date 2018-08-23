Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBS) – King Bio is voluntarily recalling 32 children’s medicines for potential “microbial contamination.”

According to the company, a small percentage of products produced between Aug. 1, 2017 and April 2018 tested positive for microbial contamination. The products were distributed nationwide from August 2017 through July 2018.

All of the products are now being recalled out of an abundance of caution.

Administration or use of drug products with microbial contamination, could potentially result in increased infections that may require medical intervention, and could result in infections that could be life-threatening to certain individuals.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact King Bio by (866)-298-2740 or e-mail recall@kingbio.com.

King Bio also suggests contacting your physician or healthcare provider if you have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.

King Bio has not received reports of injury or illness to date.