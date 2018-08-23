Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Business owners, bicyclists and others had a chance to speak at a meeting regarding the future of a major makeover of Pittsburgh’s Strip District.

A study is currently being conducted, which is examining parking, bike lanes and other issues. The study is set to be completed by spring of 2019. However, the city hopes to finalize design plans on the $19 million renovation by the end of this year.

At Wednesday’s meeting, business owners and bikers said they want more time and would like the city to get more information about those issues before design plans are finalized.

Representatives from Bike Pittsburgh pushed for the addition of a bike lane on Smallman Street.

Business owners said they don’t care one way or the other about the proposed bike lane. Their major concern is making sure there aren’t fewer parking spaces when the project is complete.

“We have nothing against people biking and people going back and forth to work, but if it costs us our businesses, where a lot of businesses have been here for a hundred years,” Yinzers In Da Burgh Owner Jim Coen said.

Bicyclists said that Smallman Street is on the bike network. However, they also said there isn’t a safe way to get from the protected lane on Penn Avenue to Smallman Street.

They proposed a bike lane that would run down the middle of Smallman Street with traffic on either side, which would not affect parking.

