MILLVALE (KDKA) — A precautionary flush and boil water advisory has been issued in Millvale.

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority says crews closed a water line for an extended period of time Thursday while repairing a water service line, causing low and no water pressure on multiple streets.

Because of the outage, the PWSA is issuing a precautionary flush and boil water advisory for about 700 households in Millvale. A map of the impacted area can be found on the PWSA website.

Any customer who experienced low pressure or no water service is encouraged to flush and boil their water as a precaution until further notice.

Water buffaloes will be available for affected customers at the Millvale Community Center near 416 Lincoln Avenue and at the old Sample Elementary School at 820 Evergreen Road.

The PWSA is conducting testing to confirm adequate disinfectant levels.

Affected customers should boil tap water for at least one minute prior to using it for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice, washing raw foods, preparation of drinks and giving to pets.

For more information about the precautionary boil water advisory, visit pgh2o.com or call (412) 255-2423.