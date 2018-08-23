Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new app dubbed “Tinder for Moms” aims to help mothers connect with each other.

Doctors say when new moms feel isolated, or lonely, it can interfere with parenting and as people move and start families, making new friends can be difficult.

The mom connection app makes this easier.

Yasmine Parrish and Melanie Phillips seem like they’ve been best friends for years.

“She’s awesome. It’s exciting because she lives right around the corner,” said Phillips.

The busy moms just found each other using an app called “Peanut.” With one swipe right, you can meet mommy matches for friendship, advice, support, even play dates.

“I’m a first-time mom and I don’t have many mom friends, so when I found that match I hung on there really, really quickly,” said Phillips.

“It’s just great to be able to find mom friends you can relate to and that, you know, are kind of going through some of the same things you are,” said Parrish.

Users create a profile and the app does the rest, matching moms by needs, location, interests, education, kids ages, gender and more.

“The best thing is when you hear women have met their best friends,” said Michelle Kennedy, the co-founder of Peanut.

Kennedy co-founded Peanut after becoming a new mom. She saw a need for a simple high tech way for moms to connect.

“The goal for Peanut is to connect like-minded women who happen to be mothers, so the focus is on the female experience,” said Kennedy.

The free app takes privacy and security seriously. Not sharing personal data is key to their vision.

“We’re dealing with women and their children. For that reason, we have to be really focused and dedicated to keeping that very secure and very private,” said Kennedy.

Parrish and Phillips say they never would have found each other even though they live just blocks away. It’s a new friendship for them and their kids, all because they swiped right.

“I think it’s just amazing how a simple swipe can lead to a really great friendship,” said Parrish.

The Peanut app works through the Facebook connection to ensure people really are who they say they are.

Although Peanut may someday open up to fathers and other caregivers, right now it says it’s “focused on the female journey.”