Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A crash shut down a road in Butler County on Thursday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., Butler County emergency dispatchers said Perry Highway in Lancaster Township would be closed for an extended period of time due to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

The crash happened in the 700 block of Perry Highway near Wagner’s junkyard.

Further details have not yet been released.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details