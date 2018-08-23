PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — In search of a new favorite restaurant serving vegan fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top vegan spots around Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

1. B52 Cafe

Topping the list is B52 Cafe. Located at 5202 Butler St. in Upper Lawrenceville, it is the highest-rated vegan restaurant in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 179 reviews on Yelp. The eatery features a fusion of Middle Eastern and American cuisines, offers house-baked goods, chocolates, a full-service espresso bar and cozy seating for 35, per its website.

Menu items include an avocado sandwich with shiitake bacon, red pepper, romaine and tahini; almond cashew yogurt with a berry compote, banana, agave and muesli; and a falafel salad. (Find the full menu here.)

2. Bae Bae’s Kitchen

Next up is downtown’s Bae Bae’s Kitchen, situated at 951 Liberty Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 154 reviews on Yelp, the Korean and Asian fusion spot has proven to be a local favorite. The airy, casual eatery uses seasonal ingredients and a build-your-own-meal model with vegan options like crispy tofu on a bed of rice, noodles or salad and either kimchi or vegetable tempura as a side.

3. Onion Maiden

Allentown’s Onion Maiden, located at 639 E. Warrington Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the punk rock-themed spot 4.5 stars out of 92 reviews. The former food truck offers Asian fusion comfort food, with menu items like Vietnamese noodle salad, tater tots covered in kimchi and vegan hot dogs.

Specialties include a rice noodle salad with peanuts and lemongrass; a scallion-pancake taco filled with slow-cooked jackfruit; and a platter with sharp cashew cheese, baguette, chutney and apples.

4. The Zenith

The Zenith is another go-to, with four stars out of 180 Yelp reviews. The South Side eatery combines a veggie restaurant, art gallery and antique shop in one space.

Menu items include vegan green potato salad with green peppers, celery, scallions and parsley, tossed in a lemon garlic dressing and served over greens. Or, try the vegan buffalo hummus wrap, served with shredded lettuce, diced green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes and onions wrapped in a flour tortilla. Head over to 86 S. 26th St. to try it for yourself.

5. Gluten Free Goat Bakery

Over in Garfield, check out Gluten Free Goat Bakery, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 48 reviews on Yelp. The space is helmed by Jeanette Harris, who learned she had celiac disease more than a decade ago. At her bakery, she offers up an array of gluten-free and mostly vegan bites made with locally sourced ingredients.

Menu items include a Vegan BLT served on toasted rosemary focaccia and made of local heirloom tomato, shiitake bacon, leaf lettuce and garlic cashew cream. Or, check out the Chickpea Waldorf Salad: garbanzos, parsley, red onion, raisins, celery, walnuts and vegan cashew mayo served over organic greens. You can find the bakery at 4905 Penn Ave.