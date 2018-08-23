  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Station Square, Train Derailment

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

STATION SQUARE (KDKA) – There is good news for commuters as the outbound line at the Station Square T station re-opened Thursday morning.

The reopening comes less than three weeks after a freight train derailed and fell onto the Station Square tracks below.

However, the inbound service will continue to use the Allentown line.

station square t tracks repairs Outbound T Line Re Opens At Station Square

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

“We are going to continue to run the service over Allentown, probably until this weekend when we hope to restore service inbound at Station Square,” Brandoff said.

Since the train derailment, contractors and Port Authority employees have replaced more than 1,600 feet of light rail track, 4,000 feet of overhead power lines, and a 5,000-pound line support frame.

More than 2,400 rail passengers use Station Square and more than 30,000 riders use the light rail system daily said the Port Authority.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s