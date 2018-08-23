Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

STATION SQUARE (KDKA) – There is good news for commuters as the outbound line at the Station Square T station re-opened Thursday morning.

The reopening comes less than three weeks after a freight train derailed and fell onto the Station Square tracks below.

However, the inbound service will continue to use the Allentown line.

“We are going to continue to run the service over Allentown, probably until this weekend when we hope to restore service inbound at Station Square,” Brandoff said.

Since the train derailment, contractors and Port Authority employees have replaced more than 1,600 feet of light rail track, 4,000 feet of overhead power lines, and a 5,000-pound line support frame.

More than 2,400 rail passengers use Station Square and more than 30,000 riders use the light rail system daily said the Port Authority.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details