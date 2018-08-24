Filed Under:Jon Delano, Local TV, Sen. Bob Casey

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Senator Bob Casey is calling on Congress to pass a bill that would strength federal reporting of child abuse in the wake of the grand jury report.

Casey has been trying to get Congress to pass his “Speak Up” Act for eight years.

The federal bill would increase the number of people required to report child abuse and strength standards on the reporting of child abuse, making certain reports got to state officials and didn’t end up hidden within an organization’s hierarchy.

Pennsylvania already has laws in place that require clergy, teachers and school employees, medical personnel and almost anyone who has contact with children to report suspected child abuse to ChildLine.

To report suspected child abuse, visit compass.state.pa.us/cwis or call 1-800-932-0313.

