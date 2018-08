Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CECIL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police responded to a fatal shooting in Washington County on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened along Route 980 in Cecil Township.

According to Cecil Township Police, the shooting was the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Reports of gunfire nearby turned out to be target practice going on around the same time as the shooting, police said.

