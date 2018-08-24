Filed Under:Charleroi, High School Football, Local TV, Monessen

CHARLEROI (KDKA) — Friday night’s football game between Charleroi High School and Monessen High School has been canceled due to threats made against Charleroi student athletes.

Charleroi and Monessen were scheduled to face off Friday night in Monessen.

The Charleroi Area School District announced Friday afternoon that the district received information around 11:30 a.m. regarding a threat directed at the school’s student athletes.

Because the investigation is still ongoing and “due to the serious nature of these threats,” the school district has decided to cancel or postpone the game.

