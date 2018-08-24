Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CHARLEROI (KDKA) — Friday night’s football game between Charleroi High School and Monessen High School has been canceled due to threats made against Charleroi student athletes.

Charleroi and Monessen were scheduled to face off Friday night in Monessen.

The Charleroi Area School District announced Friday afternoon that the district received information around 11:30 a.m. regarding a threat directed at the school’s student athletes.

Monessen vs. Charleroi Football Game is canceled for tonight due to circumstances beyond our control. It will not be rescheduled. — Monessen Greyhounds (@monessensports) August 24, 2018

Because the investigation is still ongoing and “due to the serious nature of these threats,” the school district has decided to cancel or postpone the game.

