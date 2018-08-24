Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police have arrested an East Hills woman in connection with the April death of her baby daughter after tests showed fentanyl was in the girl’s sippy cup.

Jhenea Pratt, 23, of the East Hills, will face criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of children charges following her arrest on Friday.

Police say Pratt called 911 back on April 5 after finding her daughter, 17-month-old Charlette Napper-Talley, unresponsive.

Officers performed CPR and medics rushed the child to Children’s Hospital where the little girl died.

According to police, fentanyl was found in Napper-Talley’s system and on her sippy cup, which was on the little girl’s bed.

Pratt will be held in the Allegheny County Jail.

