ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) — At least one person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle Friday night in Lawrence County.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Fountain Avenue and 5th Street in Ellwood City just after 8 p.m.

Officials say a motorcycle collided with a Chrysler PT Cruiser.

The name of the victim and cause of the accident have not been released.

