Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Poof

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Poof is a calm and gentle older lady who came to Animal Friends with her bond mate Jinx after their previous owner could no longer care for them. These two share everything together and are quite close, so they are required to go home as a pair! While Poof might not be as active as she used to be, she thoroughly enjoys human attention and pets on her terms, as well as lazy cuddles with Jinx at her side. Their ideal home would be a settled and calm environment where Jinx and Poof could relax and enjoy one another’s company. If they sound like the perfect duo, come down to Animal Friends to meet them today!

To find out more about how to adopt Poof, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

