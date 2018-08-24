Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

Academy Park 28, Pennsbury 21

Allentown Central Catholic 38, Stroudsburg 14

Archbishop Carroll 42, Olney Charter 8

Archbishop Ryan 38, Bartram 30

Armstrong 26, Indiana 20

Athens 38, Hanover Area 6

Avella 14, Mapletown 12

Avon Grove 21, Kennett 7

Avonworth 49, Neshannock 21

Bald Eagle Area 50, Troy 6

Baldwin 34, Fox Chapel 7

Bangor 42, Catasauqua 12

Beaver Area 26, Brashear 8

Beaver Falls 41, Ellwood City 0

Bentworth 34, Brownsville 14

Berks Catholic 31, Exeter 7

Bermudian Springs 28, New Oxford 22

Berwick 42, Abington Heights 0

Bethlehem Catholic 54, Allentown Dieruff 6

Bethlehem Center 50, California 28

Bethlehem Freedom 68, East Stroudsburg North 14

Bethlehem Liberty 42, Pleasant Valley 0

Big Spring 46, Biglerville 20

Bishop Carroll 19, East Hardy, W.Va. 13, OT

Blackhawk 21, Central Valley 7

Blue Mountain 45, Muhlenberg 7

Boyertown 37, Upper Perkiomen 12

Brentwood 35, Carrick 7

Brockway 27, Karns City 24

Cameron, W.Va. 22, West Greene 14

Carlisle 46, Mechanicsburg 7

Cedar Cliff 30, Governor Mifflin 0

Central Bucks West 21, Hatboro-Horsham 0

Central Cambria 27, Greater Johnstown 19

Central Dauphin 23, West Lawn Wilson 7

Central Martinsburg 32, Northern Bedford 6

Central York 38, West York 14

Chambersburg 48, Greencastle Antrim 13

Chartiers Valley 48, Ringgold 0

Chestnut Ridge 28, Forest Hills 12

Chichester 21, Lower Merion 18

Clarion 40, Punxsutawney 6

Clearfield 28, Dubois 3

Cocalico 21, Conrad Weiser 13

Conemaugh Township 35, Windber 14

Conestoga Valley 31, Penn Manor 13

Connellsville 64, Uniontown 19

Corry 39, Seneca 14

Council Rock South 3, Cheltenham 2

Crestwood 21, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 14

Dallas 53, Tunkhannock 21

Daniel Boone 24, Garden Spot 21

Danville 41, Shikellamy 7

Delone 47, Camp Hill Trinity 7

Derry 45, Greater Latrobe 15

Downingtown East 41, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 7

Downingtown West 44, Perkiomen Valley 33

ELCO 20, Susquenita 0

East Stroudsburg South 37, Whitehall 28

Eastern York 41, Columbia 13

Easton 56, Pocono Mountain West 7

Elk County Catholic 34, Curwensville 14

Emmaus 62, Allentown Allen 6

Everett 32, Juniata Valley 26

Farrell 40, USO 16

Fort Cherry 20, Chartiers-Houston 13

Franklin 34, North East 21

Freedom 39, Hopewell 6

Garnet Valley 42, Unionville 3

Gateway 31, Mount Lebanon 8

Gettysburg 42, South Western 6

Girard 10, Cambridge Springs 6

Glendale 46, Williamsburg 0

Great Valley 28, Phoenixville 15

Greensburg Central Catholic 41, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath., Ohio 7

Grove City 48, Fort Leboeuf 7

Halifax 28, Hamburg 14

Hampton 28, Knoch 8

Harbor Creek 55, Iroquois 6

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 48, Cumberland Valley 21

Harriton 24, Valley Forge Military 0

Hazleton Area 35, Pottsville 7

Hempfield 24, Dallastown Area 19

Hempfield Area 27, Greensburg Salem 24

Hollidaysburg 42, Altoona 27

Huntingdon 40, Mount Union 0

IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 42, Pine-Richland 0

Imhotep Charter 34, LaSalle 10

Interboro 23, Strath Haven 15

Jeannette 32, East Allegheny 12

Jersey Shore 17, Bellefonte 14

Jim Thorpe 28, Schuylkill Haven 0

Kennard-Dale 33, Pequea Valley 0

Keystone Oaks 56, Seton-LaSalle 19

Kiski Area 24, Allderdice 9

Lackawanna Trail 34, Northwest Area 14

Lakeland 6, Honesdale 0

Lampeter-Strasburg 35, Spring Grove 13

Leechburg 28, Apollo-Ridge 13

Lehighton 20, Fleetwood 13

Lewisburg 32, Selinsgrove 22

Ligonier Valley 56, Homer-Center 0

Littlestown 35, Boiling Springs 29

Manheim Central 44, Susquehanna Township 0

Maplewood 56, Lakeview 7

Marple Newtown 43, KIPP Dubois 0

Mars 7, West Mifflin 6

McDonogh School, Md. 16, Archbishop Wood 7

McGuffey 28, Ambridge 0

Mercyhurst Prep 33, Meadville 18

Midd-West 43, Marian Catholic 20

Mifflinburg 22, Hughesville 7

Milton Hershey 39, Annville-Cleona 13

Mohawk 28, Laurel 12

Moniteau 14, Kane Area 13

Montoursville 51, North Penn-Mansfield 6

Moon 32, Montour 6

Morrisville 41, Shenandoah Valley 8

Mount Carmel 21, Central Columbia 13

Muncy 17, Warrior Run 0

Nazareth Area 35, Pocono Mountain East 7

North Hills 42, Butler 7

North Penn 34, Neshaminy 33, 2OT

North Schuylkill 42, Loyalsock 21

Northern Cambria 43, United 14

Northern York 20, East Pennsboro 14

Northwestern 19, Greenville 12

Northwestern Lehigh 35, Notre Dame-Green Pond 35

Norwin 44, Penn-Trafford 36

Oil City 46, Conneaut Area 27

Old Forge 38, Carbondale 0

Otto-Eldred 34, Port Allegany 6

Owen J Roberts 20, Conestoga 7

Oxford 30, West Chester Henderson 7

Palisades 49, Palmerton 14

Palmyra 21, Hershey 17

Panther Valley 28, Columbia-Montour 22

Parkland 41, Northampton 0

Penn Cambria 6, Cambria Heights 0

Penn Hills 21, Steubenville, Ohio 14

Pennridge 54, Delaware Valley 21

Penns Manor 52, Blairsville 14

Penns Valley 49, Fairfield 6

Peters Township 43, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 7

Philadelphia Northeast 20, Abington 0

Pine Grove 50, Northern Lebanon 14

Pittsburgh North Catholic 49, Albert Gallatin 12

Pittston Area 28, Nanticoke Area 21

Plum 32, Highlands 14

Pope John Paul II 51, Kutztown 0

Portage Area 48, Blacklick Valley 14

Pottsgrove 15, Philadelphia West Catholic 14

Pottstown 26, Octorara 6

Pottsville Nativity 48, Millersburg 27

Radnor 31, Upper Merion 23

Red Lion 35, Lancaster McCaskey 12

Reynolds 44, Union City 28

Richland 49, Bishop McCort 0

Riverside 27, Wilkes-Barre Meyers 21, OT

Rochester 42, New Brighton 13

Saltsburg 22, Marion Center 12

Saucon Valley 27, Southern Lehigh 13

Sayre Area 36, Bucktail 0

Scranton Prep 31, Dunmore 0

Seneca Valley 30, Erie McDowell 6

Serra Catholic 44, Yough 25

Shade 30, Berlin-Brothersvalley 26

Shaler 34, New Castle 21

Shamokin 34, Milton 33

Sharpsville 17, Hickory 6

Shippensburg 35, Dover 28

Slippery Rock 27, General McLane 14

Solanco 38, Northeastern 13

South Allegheny 41, Frazier 14

South Williamsport 25, Montgomery 7

Southern Columbia 56, Bloomsburg 6

Southern Huntingdon 25, Moshannon Valley 6

Southmoreland 18, Mount Pleasant 14

Spring-Ford 21, Central Bucks South 0

State College 35, Mifflin County 12

Sun Valley 54, Penncrest 13

Susquehannock 28, Hanover 7

Tamaqua 42, Line Mountain 0

Titusville 35, Saegertown 6

Tri-Valley 26, Mahanoy Area 7

Tussey Mountain 42, Claysburg-Kimmel 28

Tyrone 16, Bellwood-Antis 7

Upper Dauphin 40, Schuylkill Valley 21

Upper Dublin 28, Norristown 7

Upper St. Clair 34, South Fayette 33

Valley 26, Burrell 21

Valley View 27, Wallenpaupack 14

Warren 31, Fairview 7

Warwick 63, Ephrata 6

Waynesburg Central 47, Jefferson-Morgan 8

Wellsboro 49, Cowanesque Valley 6

West Branch 32, Philipsburg-Osceola 14

West Chester East 27, Council Rock North 14

West Middlesex 27, Eisenhower 2

West Scranton 27, North Pocono 0

West Shamokin 37, Purchase Line 6

Western Wayne 30, Lake-Lehman 20

Williams Valley 28, Minersville 6

Williamsport 62, Central Mountain 26

Wilmington 42, Sharon 12

Wyalusing 52, Montrose 6

Wyoming Area 48, Mid Valley 7

York 63, Reading 16

York Catholic 21, York Suburban 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Monessen vs. Charleroi, ccd.

