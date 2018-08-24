Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Sen. John McCain’s family announced Friday that McCain will discontinue medical treatment for his glioblastoma.

McCain was diagnosed with a glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor, in July of 2017.

The McCain family now says he will be discontinuing medical treatment.

They released the following statement Friday:

“Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious. In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment. Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all.”

The senator’s wife, Cindy McCain, tweeted, “I love my husband with all of my heart. God bless everyone who has cared for my husband along this journey.”

McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain, tweeted, “My family is deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity you have shown us during this past year. Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you – you’ve given us strength to carry on.”

