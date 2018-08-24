Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) – A teenager has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in McKees Rocks earlier this month.

According to police, Richard Price, 27, was shot in the 200 block of Locust Street at the Hays Manor housing complex on Aug. 1. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Through the course of their investigation, police determined 17-year-old Donta Nicotero had shot Price. An arrest warrant was obtained and Nicotero was taken into custody on Thursday in Stowe Township.

He was found to be in possession of a firearm and illegal narcotics.

Nicotero is being charged as an adult with homicide and weapons violations. He is currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail.