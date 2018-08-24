  • KDKA TVOn Air

OAKVILLE, Mo. (AP) – The principal of a suburban St. Louis high school is apologizing after telling girls they shouldn’t display their breasts, bellies or rear-ends because it’s distracting to boys.

KSDK-TV reports that Oakville High School Principal Janet Kellerman told parents at an open house Thursday that such an incident will “never happen again” and she was upset that she “may have hurt a student or students.”

janet kellerman

(Photo Source: Oakville High School)

(Photo Source: Oakville High School)

Mother Kim Hanan-West said she was “horrified” and that the remarks sent the message that “boys are somehow not in control of their own thoughts, feelings and emotions and that is the responsibility of young women.”

The Mehlville School District confirms that while speaking to ninth graders, Kellerman also told boys they shouldn’t wear “wife beater” tank tops. A district spokeswoman says the remarks were inappropriate. Multiple complaints were filed.

Comments
  1. Michael Hlebik says:
    August 24, 2018 at 12:56 PM

    GO TO UNIFORMS

    Reply Report comment

