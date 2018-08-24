Filed Under:Allegheny County, Burglary, Local TV, North Side, Pittsburgh Police, Surveillance Video

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in several burglary incidents on the North Side.

(Source: Pittsburgh Police)

Police released surveillance video of the suspect on Friday afternoon.

They say it was recorded on Aug. 10 during a burglary at Bear Dog Bicycles shop on Western and Galveston Avenues in the Allegheny West neighborhood.

According to police, the same man is suspected in several other North Side burglary incidents.

Anyone who recognizes him or knows where he is, is asked to call Pittsburgh Police Zone 1 detectives at 412-323-7201.

