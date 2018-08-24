Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in several burglary incidents on the North Side.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect on Friday afternoon.

They say it was recorded on Aug. 10 during a burglary at Bear Dog Bicycles shop on Western and Galveston Avenues in the Allegheny West neighborhood.

WATCH: Surveillance Video —

According to police, the same man is suspected in several other North Side burglary incidents.

Anyone who recognizes him or knows where he is, is asked to call Pittsburgh Police Zone 1 detectives at 412-323-7201.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.