HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A spokesman for U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey says Google alerted the Pennsylvania Republican’s office that hackers with ties to a “nation-state” had sent phishing emails to old campaign email accounts.

Steve Kelly says Google alerted Toomey’s office earlier this week about the attempt to infiltrate email accounts. Kelly says the accounts hadn’t been used since the end of the 2016 campaign, and the nation-state wasn’t identified.

Kelly says “this underscores the cybersecurity threats our government, campaigns and elections are currently facing” and says “it is essential that Congress impose tough penalties on any entity that undermines our institutions.”

Toomey isn’t currently running.

The notification is the latest by a tech company of suspected Kremlin attempts to spy on U.S. elected officials and campaigns and potentially meddle in U.S. politics.

