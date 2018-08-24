Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The air as been a bit crisper the past few days, and right on cue the “boys of fall” are returning to Heinz Field.

Ben Roethlisberger and company will take up residency in the locker room with the massive Steelers logo and run out onto the fresh Kentucky Bluegrass to take on the Tennessee Titans. It’s a preseason test of those who set the stage and those who move the ball.

Franco’s Pizzeria, just off the Great Hall, has been open for a week and is set to cook the immaculate pie. The beer is stocked now; it’s just a wait for the clock to wind down the hours.

The Heinz Field parking lots will open at noon Saturday. Gates open at 2 p.m. with kickoff slated for 4 p.m.

But to get into the game you need the right ticket.

Only hard stock tickets (the type season ticket holders are issued) and electronic tickets on phones will be honored. The old ticket printed out at home will not be accepted. It’s a system being implemented across the NFL after the Atlanta Falcons did it last year and fraud and fake tickets dropped to zip.

So the team is advising you to check your ticket before you leave home.

Parkway East Paving

The path to Heinz Field won’t be easy for drivers coming from the east. The Parkway East will be only one lane from the Greenfield Bridge to the Fort Pitt Tunnel. Two lanes of the parkway in that stretch are being repaved. PennDOT is expecting a major traffic jam and recommending to fans to consider an alternative.

Parkway North

For fans coming and going from the north, good news! PennDOT’s contractor is removing the lane barrier separating the lanes heading to the Parkway North. If all goes as planned, by the time the crowd leaves Heinz Field around 7 p.m., those barriers should be gone, making for a smoother ride home.