PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority’s Station Square T stop will be fully functional again starting Saturday morning.

The Port Authority of Allegheny County announced Friday that inbound service through Station Square would resume at the beginning of the day Saturday.

Outbound service resumed through Station Square on Thursday.

The T stop was shut down for almost 20 days after several freight train cars derailed and crashed onto the T tracks near the Station Square stop on Aug. 5. Light rail vehicles used the Allentown line while crews worked to make repairs.

