  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:David Fors, USPS

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) – A former U.S. Postal Service worker from Massachusetts has pleaded guilty to stealing about $82,000 worth of postage stamps and selling some online at discounted rates.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that 58-year-old David Fors, of Holden, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to three counts of mail fraud.

gettyimages 103253096 Former Postal Worker Pleads Guilty To Stealing $82K In Stamps

Stock Photo. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Prosecutors say the thefts began in 2012.

Surveillance cameras caught Fors, a mail processing clerk at a Worcester post office, pilfering packages of stamps meant for retail sale.

Undercover postal inspectors also bought stamps at below face value from Fors on eBay.

Under a plea deal, Fors will not serve prison time, but instead serve two years of probation, including a period of home confinement, and will be required to pay restitution and fines. Sentencing is in November.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s