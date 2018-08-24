Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — All summer, police departments across America have been upping the ante with their own “lip sync challenge” videos.

But one local department says lip syncs are an outgoing trend.

Instead, it’s all about synchronized diving.

The Shaler Township Police Department put together a video of themselves doing just that.

It’s a way to promote the township’s “Last Splash” pool party.

They jumped in, in full uniform, even if not everyone did so voluntarily.

If you want to make a splash with Shaler Police, the pool party is set for Saturday at 6 p.m. at Kiwanis Park’s Crawford Pool.

For more information, visit their Facebook page here.