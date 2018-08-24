Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BRADDOCK (KDKA) — Time Magazine called a Braddock restaurant one of the “World’s Greatest Places.”

The magazine released their list of “The World’s 100 Greatest Places of 2018” on Thursday, featuring restaurants, hotels, theme parks and more.

Braddock’s Superior Motors landed a spot in the “to eat and drink” category.

Bars and restaurants in Washington, California, Georgia, New York and Maine also made the list, alongside spots in China, the Faroe Islands, Japan, India, Colombia, Denmark, Slovenia, Peru, England, Brazil and Singapore.

The restaurant has been open just over a year. About 2,000 people donated to a Kickstarter campaign to help bring the restaurant to fruition.

To see Time Magazine’s full list of “The World’s 100 Greatest Places of 2018,” visit time.com/collection/worlds-greatest-places-2018/.