PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A tractor-trailer became stuck on a jersey barrier in Pittsburgh, which caused traffic delays.

The incident happened at the intersection of Fort Pitt Boulevard and Stanwix Street around 6:15 a.m. The scene was cleared about an hour later.

It appears the truck was making a turn when the trailer rode up the barrier and became stuck.

No other information has been released at this time.

