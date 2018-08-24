Filed Under:Allegheny County, Antwon Rose, Zaijuan Hester

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A Pittsburgh grand jury has indicted a teenager allegedly involved in the drive-by shooting that preceded the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black teenager fleeing a traffic stop.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s office says 17-year-old Zaijuan Hester is charged with attempted homicide and three counts of aggravated assault.

zaijuan hester Teen Who Ran From Vehicle During Antwon Rose Shooting Indicted In Drive By Shooting

(Source: Facebook)

Hester was a passenger in the same car as 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr., who was shot to death by East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld on June 19 during a traffic stop. Authorities say the car matched the description of a vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting in a nearby town.

Rosfeld has since been charged with criminal homicide. He argues the shooting was justified.

Rose’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

A message seeking comment from Hester’s attorney wasn’t immediately returned Friday.

