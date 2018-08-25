Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

(KDKA) – An alert has been issued due to concerns about Salmonella in raw chicken products.

The alert concerns Empire Kosher Poultry raw whole chicken and raw chicken parts, which were produced and sold to consumers from September 2017 to June 2018. The alert affects the northeastern and mid-Atlantic states.

The Empire Kosher brand raw chicken items, which may include raw whole chicken, raw chicken parts, were produced and sold to consumers from September 2017 to June 2018.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service was notified of multiple Salmonella illnesses and there is a potential link between the Empire Kosher products and the illness cluster. Multiple case-patients reported consumption of the Empire Kosher brand chicken products.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to properly handle, prepare, and cook these raw chicken products.

Consumers with questions can contact an Empire Kosher Specialist at 1-877-627-2803.