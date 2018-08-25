  • KDKA TV

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A car fire on the Pennsylvania Turnpike was confirmed by dispatchers on Saturday around 7:45 a.m.

The fire occurred near mile marker 26 near Cranberry exit 28.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation posted on Twitter that the incident was cleared as of 8:18 a.m.

